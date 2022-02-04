An investigation has been launched after a two-year-old boy was found dead at a property in Guisborough.

Emergency services were called to a report of a concern for safety at Upper Garth Gardens around 10.07am on Thursday 3 February.

The boy was taken to hospital but sadly died. The circumstances surrounding his death are being treated as unexplained.

A 39-year-old woman was also found with injuries at the property and is now receiving hospital treatment.

The scene remains taped off Credit: ITV News

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident and and officers remain at the scene.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Hollingsworth said: "Our thoughts are with the boy's family and their loss is beyond comprehension. Specially trained officers are supporting them at this time.

"We know that hearing of this incident will be upsetting for many local people and we want to reassure the community that a dedicated team of detectives are carrying out extensive enquiries. Officers remain in the local area."