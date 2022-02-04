A 39-year old woman has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a two-year-old boy in Guisborough.

Officers and ambulance services visited Upper Garth Gardens at 10.07am on February 2, after a report was made of concern for safety.

A two-year-old boy was taken to hospital but sadly died.

Police are not confirming the child’s identity at this time but specially trained officers are supporting his family.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Hollingsworth said: "They ask for privacy as they grieve.

"My thoughts, and the thoughts of all those working on this murder investigation, remain with the family."

Detectives are continuing their enquiries and officers remain at the property in Guisborough.