Play video

"The magic of the cup."

Nine thousand boro fans took the trip down to Old Trafford yesterday - and they were well rewarded!

Middlesbrough knocked Manchester United out of the FA Cup after a very tense penalty shoot out - but the crowd erupted as United's Anthony Elenga missed their eighth shot at the goal.

Play video

"We want more of those" Head Coach Chris Wilder speaks after the win

The pictures speak for themselves...we've rounded up the best ones below - starting with Middlesbrough's Man of the Match Sol Bamba.

Bamba announced last year that he was cancer free after a battle with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, and now he's back scoring penalties. Hero!