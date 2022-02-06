Investigation into death of soldier at Catterick Garrison
An investigation has been launched after a soldier died at Catterick Garrison yesterday.The circumstances surrounding the death at Catterick Garrison in North Yorkshire are currently unclear.In a statement, an Army spokesperson said: "We can confirm the death of a soldier on February 5, 2022."The circumstances surrounding this death are being investigated and it would be inappropriate to comment any further at this time."Our thoughts are with the soldier’s family and friends."