A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after four children were rescued from a burning house in Middlesbrough.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday morning (February 5) in Woodville Avenue.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 5.48am. Everyone in the property was safely evacuated from the house - including four children.

Cleveland Police has now confirmed a 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

He remains in police custody as the investigation continues.