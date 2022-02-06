The region marks the Queen's historic Platinum Jubilee

The Queen has become the first British monarch in history to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee. Events are being held in the North East to pay tribute - including Choral Evensong at Durham Cathedral. A projection of The Queen has also been beamed onto County Hall in Durham all weekend.

The Queen, who came to the throne when she was just 25, is spending her Accession Day privately on the Sandringham estate in remembrance of her father George VI, whose death marked the start of her reign.

This Jubilee is poignantly her first without her beloved husband of 73 years the Duke of Edinburgh, who died only 10 months ago.

National celebrations marking the Queen’s record-breaking service on the throne will be staged during a special four-day bank holiday weekend from June 2-5.

the Prime Minister joined with those honouring the Queen.

He said: “Today marks a truly historic moment as Her Majesty The Queen becomes the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

“Throughout her seven-decade reign, she has shown an inspirational sense of duty and unwavering dedication to this nation."

Our region's MP's have also shared their respects to The Queen on this historic day.