Woman charged with murder of two-year-old in Guisborough

Detectives investigating the death of a two-year-old boy in Guisborough have charged a 39-year-old woman with his murder.

Officers went to the house after receiving a concerned report for safety at Upper Garth Gardens in Guisborough, just after 10am on the 2nd of February.

Ambulance service colleagues also attended, taking the boy to hospital - but he later died.

The two-year-old has now been named as Daniel James Hodgson Green.

His devastated family have asked for privacy as they grieve.

The 39-year-old woman will appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday 7th February.