The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics began last Friday (4 February) and one of our very own is looking to make an impact.

Consett athlete Mica McNeill will pilot Team GB’s women’s pairs bobsleigh, competing in the two-woman event with brakewoman Montell Douglas.

If you've been inspired by Mica, or any of the British athletes at this year's games, then why not try the sports out for yourself?

Here are a few winter sports venues from around our region:

Ski-Allenheads near Hexham

Ski Allenheads, a volunteer-run ski slope in the Upper Allen Valley, Northumberland, offers skiing and boarding whenever there is snow.

Allenheads, in the North Pennines, is 1,400ft above sea level - making it England's highest village.

The slope can support skiing with 5-10cm of snowfall. There are two rope tows that run parallel to one another.

Weardale Ski Club near Middleton-in-Teesdale

Ski Weardale, which has England's longest ski slope, has between five and 45 days of snow in a season.

The volunteer-ran club has two permanent tow lifts to transport skiers to a summit at 650m, with runs that can go for lengths of up to 1km.

Open between November and April, the north-facing site has six or seven regular routes and up to 34 routes that include several natural snow parks.

Yad Moss near Alston

Yad Moss, one of the highest points in the North Pennines, has over 4km of ski slope for intermediate skiers.

The club, which was founded in 1975, has the highest tow lift in England at 600m leading to runs of up to 800m in length.

Silksworth Sport Complex and Ski Slope in Sunderland

Silksworth Sport Complex, which has three dry slopes, offers tuition in both skiing and snowboarding for beginners.

The centre in Sunderland also has a 165m floodlit and misted main slope and two nursery ski slopes.

The artificial snow slope means that winter sports can be enjoyed all year round whatever the weather.

Whickham Thorns Outdoor Activity Centre in Gateshead

Whickham Thorns Outdoor Activity Centre has a 40m floodlit ski slope that is divided into two and supplied by a drag lift on either side.

The centre also offers snow tubing and sledging.

Whitley Bay Ice Rink in North Tyneside

Whitley Warriors, Newcastle's local ice hockey team, are always on the search for new players in the U18 group, and has a U16 beginners class on Friday evenings.

The centre also runs a six-week course for adults who want to learn how to play ice hockey, on Wednesday evenings.

They also have a six-week figure skating course with qualified coaches on Sunday mornings or Thursday evenings.

Billingham Forum Ice Arena

For confident skaters, Billingham Forum Ice Hockey School offers lessons every Sunday for U15s who want to follow in the footsteps of the Billingham Stars.

They also run 15-minute or half an hour 1:1 figure skating lessons for adults or juniors with a qualified instructor, which can be booked on an individual basis.