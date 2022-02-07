A Norton couple brought their bridal dress and original £16 wedding receipt to their 60th anniversary celebration.

Tommy and Joan Franks were thrown a party in Stockton to help mark the momentous occasion, organised by a dementia group.

A walk down memory lane saw 80-year-old Mrs Franks bring along the wedding dress she wore on her big day at the age of 20 - six decades ago.

The dress was even modelled by a hotel member of staff.

Joan Franks's original wedding dress was modelled by a member of hotel staff at the celebration

Mrs Franks said: “My daughter-in-law also got married in my wedding dress, and one of the Hilton staff tried it on – she said it was beautiful! We thoroughly enjoyed the day.”

Mr and Mrs Franks had also kept tight hold of a £16 receipt from the original wedding reception at Jubilee Hall.

The original receipt for Joan and Tommy's wedding reception in 1962

Mr Franks has dementia and attends a dementia group at the Hampton by Hilton hotel every month with his wife.

When the couple mentioned their diamond wedding was coming up, everyone at the group was determined to give them a fitting celebration with local businesses donating flowers, a cake and refreshments.

Among those at the party was Stockton Borough Councillor Ann McCoy, Cabinet Member for Adults Social Care.

She said: “It was wonderful to hear their story and to see the wedding dress that Joan has lovingly kept all this time.

“Dementia is a horrible disease to live with, but it was reassuring to hear Tommy really does enjoy the drop-in sessions.”

The couple, who have a son and daughter, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, will celebrate their official Diamond Wedding with family and friends on February 17.