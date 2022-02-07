Newcastle United head coach Eddie says that £20million striker Callum Wilson may be out till the end of the season due to injury.

The Magpies' number nine sustained a calf injury during the 1-1 draw with Manchester United on December 27.

The 29-year-old was initially expected to be sidelined for eight weeks but now Newcastle's Premier League survival hopes hang in the balance as Eddie Howe has confirmed Wilson could be out until the final few games of the season.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday night's crunch clash with Everton, head coach Eddie Howe said: "There's a time when he's due back, but as always with these types of injury, it's not absolutely clear. We go more on how he feels than necessarily a specific time given by the physios or doctors.

"It's been slow progress for him since the initial injury. He was recently on crutches - I think he's come off those crutches now and is walking normally, which is a big step.

"But you can see by that update that I'm giving you it's quite slow, so we all wish Callum to come back as quickly as possible, but when he comes back, he's got to be fit and ready to give his best, so we're helping him with that, obviously, day to day.

"But I don't think it's going to be short-term. Hopefully he can make the last few games of the season and really help us in the key moment."

Although Wilson has scored 18 goals in 39 appearances since joining from Bournemouth in 2020, he has been unavailable for 24 matches in total and struggled with a number of injuries.

Some Magpie fans have called for the player to be sold in the summer transfer window due to his injury record.

Newcastle are now second bottom of the league with just 21 goals all season and outscoring opponents is now their biggest worry after failing in their pursuit of Hugo Ekiteke on deadline day.

The club has strengthened their defence with three new players last month and will now have to rely on Chris Wood and Dwight Gayle as their only two senior strikers in the squad.

Some criticised Newcastle for paying 'well over the odds’ when the club activated striker Chris Wood's £25 million release clause during last months transfer window.

Given these recent injury updates the player may play a crucial part in keeping the team up this season.