Family issues photo of two-year-old Daniel James Hodgson Green in Guisborough murder investigation
The family of a two-year-old boy who is the subject of a murder investigation in Guisborough have released a photo.
Daniel James Hodgson Green died following an alleged incident at a property in Upper Garth Gardens, in the town, last week.
Officers went to the house after receiving a concerned report for safety just after 10am on Wednesday, February 2.
Ambulance service colleagues also attended and took the toddler to hospital - but he later died.
A 39-year-old woman has been charged with his murder and is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court today.