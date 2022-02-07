The family of a two-year-old boy who is the subject of a murder investigation in Guisborough have released a photo.

Daniel James Hodgson Green died following an alleged incident at a property in Upper Garth Gardens, in the town, last week.

Officers went to the house after receiving a concerned report for safety just after 10am on Wednesday, February 2.

Ambulance service colleagues also attended and took the toddler to hospital - but he later died.

A 39-year-old woman has been charged with his murder and is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court today.