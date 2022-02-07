Details have been unveiled for a £200 million business park set to be built on the south side of Teesside Airport.

The first phase will see the creation of four new units along a new through road, with construction due to begin within weeks.

The business park is expected to create up to 4,400 jobs when fully operational and will be made up of logistics, distribution and industrial buildings, with direct access from the A67.

The initial site is expected to be completed by the summer.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen at Teesside International Airport

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: "Ahead of our bigger and better summer schedule this year, the bulk of our multimillion-pound terminal redevelopment is complete, with Bannatyne Spa opening just last week. This will all give our passengers a warm welcome and unforgettable experience.

"I've always said our airport is about far more than just flights for business and pleasure, as important as these are. For our airport to thrive we need to have a fantastic offering for local businesses and to attract firms from other parts of the UK and from around the world to come to our region - bringing investment and good-quality, well-paid jobs for the people of Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool. That's why these plans are so important.

"We've already seen commitment from the likes of Draken and Willis which currently operate out of our airport, but there's still so much untapped potential and this multimillion-pound development will bring even more. This will not only benefit companies looking to base themselves here and grow - including those linked to aviation and logistics - but provide funding that we can pump back into our airport to make it secure and profitable for years to come."