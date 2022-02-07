Teenager, 17, killed in one-vehicle crash in Darlington

A teenager has died in a one-vehicle crash in Darlington.

The 17-year-old was one of two passengers travelling in a white Transit van which crashed on the A67 Carmel Road South on Saturday, February 5.

The teenage boy died in the incident which happened shortly after 7.30pm.

The second passenger was taken to hospital along with the driver, who has been arrested on suspicion of death causing death by dangerous driving.

Durham Constabulary said the road was closed for several hours to allow officers to investigate.

Officers thanked members of the public who stopped to help at the scene.

The force is now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with dashcam footage of a white Transit van being driven along the A66 from Darlington Arena in the direction of Carmel Road South shortly before 7.30pm is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident reference 352 of February 5.