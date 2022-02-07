Play video

Bruno Guimaraes met the media for the first time today (February 7) before his debut Newcastle match against Everton on Tuesday night.

At the press conference on Monday, the Brazilian said he’s ready and that he wouldn't have joined the Magpies if he didn't think they could avoid relegation.

The new NUFC midfielder joined Newcastle from French club Lyon and arrived on Tyneside last Friday following a 4-0 win against Paraguay in Belo Horizonte earlier in the week.

The 24-year-old has met and trained with his new team-mates and is in line to start Newcastle's big game against Everton tomorrow night as the Magpies bid to move out of the relegation zone with a win.

The 24-year-old said: “It’s always been my dream to play in the premier league and I think Newcastle has presented a really interesting project. I’m so happy with the faith that the directors and presidents have placed in me.

"I’m looking forward to helping my teammates the club and the manager.

“The goal this season is to remain in the premier league that’s the challenge, because I’m someone who is driven by challenges and I’m really happy with the faith that’s been shown in my ability and work.

“I’m really happy with the way I’ve been made welcome by everybody.

“I believe with the hard work the new players that have come in and the new manager we will work hard together we can stay in the premier league- that is our main objective.”