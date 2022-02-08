Go on ‘wor’ Sam! North Shields singer Sam Fender wins BRIT award

Singer songwriter and local champion Sam Fender has scooped his first BRIT Award of the night.

Taking to the stage to accept the Best Alternative/Rock Act, he thanked his family and friends who gathered at North Shields' North East Homeless centre to watch the ceremony.

Sam was nominated in three categories:

Artist of The Year

Best Alternative/ Rock Act

Mastercard’s Album of the Year

After an impressive year of reaching number 1 with his album ‘Seventeen Going Under’, which went on to win NME’s album of the year, Sam’s new accolade comes as no surprise.

Our local lad has said he will bring his award/s back to home soil to be used as a beer pump in his favourite pub the Low Lights Tavern in North Shields.

The new trophy will stand alongside his first BRIT won in 2019 for Critics Choice which is now also used to pull pints.

The BRITS, broadcast on ITV this evening (Tuesday), featured live performances from artists including Adele, Dave, Ed Sheeran, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher, Little Simz and Sam Fender.