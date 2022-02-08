Fire crews remain at the scene of a large blaze in Birtley, which started late last night (Monday 7 February).

Nine fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were called to the building fire on Durham Road.

Jonathan Ward (@jonwardphoto on Twitter)

Just after midnight, large plumes of thick, black smoke could be seen across the skyline.

Mobile phone footage shows red flames emerging from behind aluminium industrial units.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service is asking residents nearby to keep their windows and doors closed.

There has been travel disruption due to road closures surrounding the fire.

The A167 Durham Road has been closed both ways due to fire services attending to the fire from Vigo lane to Harras Bank - traffic between Chester-le-Street at A1 J66 near Bowes Incline.

The GoNorthEast 21 and 937 bus services will not be stopping at North Lodge or Barley Mow. Passengers are being asked to use Chester Front Street or Birtley Front Street instead.