Police have seized 10 machetes, suspected cocaine and cash after raids in Middlesbrough yesterday.

Two men, aged 22 and 25, have been questioned by police following the warrants in Derwent Street and Lewis Road.

A malnourished dog was also discovered at one of the properties and has since been taken to the RSPCA to be looked after.

An investigation is now taking place.

Cleveland Police are urging anyone with information or concerns about drug dealing or associated crime in their neighbourhood to contact them using 101.