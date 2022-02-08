A woman accused of murdering a two-year old-boy in Guisborough is to face trial later this year.

Daniel James Hodgson Green died in hospital after being found by emergency services at a property in Upper Garth Gardens, in the town, last Wednesday.

Carol Hodgson, of Upper Garth Gardens, appeared before Teesside Crown Court via videolink today.

No plea was entered and she was remanded into custody until a trial in June.

The 39-year-old made her first appearance in court yesterday.