The family of a teenager who died in a crash in Darlington have paid tribute to their 'boy'.

Philip Plews, 17, died following the collision involving a Transit van he was travelling in on Carmel Road South, in the town, on Saturday, February 5.

In a tribute released today, the teen's family said: “If our love could have saved you my boy, you would have lived forever. We love you all the world.”

Philip was one of two passengers in the white Transit van which crashed shortly after 7.30pm.

Durham Constabulary said the driver of the van was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was interviewed by officers and has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with any dashcam footage of a white Transit van being driven along the A66 from the Darlington Arena in the direction of Carmel Road South around the time of the incident is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident reference 352 of February 5.