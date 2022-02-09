A government pilot to boost mobile coverage in four areas across the North East will see public buildings, street lights and bus shelters fitted with 4G and 5G kit.

North Tyneside, Northumberland, Sunderland and South Tyneside are among areas to receive a share from a £4million pot to trial the scheme.

Funds from the Digital Connectivity Infrastructure Accelerator (DCIA) will look at how digital software can help slash local authority red rape when telecoms operators request access to publicly-owned buildings and street infrastructure.

Digital Infrastructure Minister Julia Lopez said: “Everyone gets frustrated when their mobile signal is poor, particularly when patchy coverage holds up important work and social calls and makes it harder to do stuff online.

"That is why we are determined to get the UK the connectivity it needs by rolling out better mobile coverage as quickly as possible."

Ms Lopez said that mobile companies are currently finding it hard to get data needed to check whether the likes of lampposts or public buildings are suitable for the next generation equipment.

How it works

Street furniture such as road signs and CCTV poles can be used to improve 4G coverage but they are also integral to the roll out of 5G, which requires a larger number of smaller ‘cell sites’.

These are where antennas and other telecoms equipment are placed to form a network - to ensure seamless coverage and to meet surging demand for connectivity.

However, telecoms firms can often find it difficult and time consuming to acquire the information needed to verify a structure is suitable for hosting network equipment - such as its location, physical dimensions, proximity to the street or access to a power source.

This red tape is slowing down the pace of it being rolled out.

In response, the government will invest in piloting the latest innovations in digital asset management platforms.

This software will allow local councils to more easily share data mobile companies need to accelerate their roll out plans and deliver the revolutionary benefits of 4G and 5G to people and businesses.

What is 5G?

5G is the next generation of mobile internet connection and offers download speeds up to 100 times that of 4G, making mobile phones much faster and able to process ever larger amounts of data.

But it is also expected to broaden the role that mobile technology plays in wider society by enabling thousands more ‘smart’ devices on the street which connect to the internet and each other.

It is believed that this will pave the way for new virtual and augmented reality services and help drive the take-up of new innovations such as autonomous cars and remote healthcare technologies.

And it could transform the way public services are delivered - such as energy and transport - by allowing greater real-time monitoring and responsiveness in order to reduce waste, pollution or congestion.

What it could mean for the public

The project means communities in 44 local authority areas can expect to benefit from faster and more reliable mobile coverage sooner.

It could mean there is less need for new masts which can often take longer to build and set up.

If successful, the technology could be rolled out to local authorities across the UK.

'Connect up'

It comes as the government moves ahead with plans to connect up to 187,000 rural premises via Project Gigabit - the government’s £5billion programme to build top-of-the-range broadband infrastructure in hard-to-reach areas.

Broadband providers have been invited to submit bids for contracts worth up to £292 million to upgrade rural homes and businesses across areas including Durham, Northumberland and Teesdale - with initial work expected to commence later this year.