People are still being urged to keep their windows and doors shut 36 hours after a major fire started at a recycling centre in Gateshead.

Crews remain at the scene of the blaze at Shee Recycling, on Durham Road, in Birtley, having first been called out shortly before 11pm on Monday, February 7.

The fire was brought under control on Tuesday but two engines were still on site on Wednesday afternoon.

Now the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service is again advising people in the Birtley area, and up to a mile away, to keep their windows and doors closed and stay away from the area.

The fire at its peak filmed by a member of the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

A spokesperson for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said they were working round the clock to keep the community safe.

"We have scaled back our presence but are currently working to ensure all hotspot areas of the fire are out before we leave the scene," they added.

"There are currently two appliances still on site and it is likely they will be there for most of the day."

The A167 through Birtley remained closed on Wednesday but the fire service said it was working with the council to open it and "make sure the area is safe for residents".