The moment Sam Fender walked on stage to collect his latest BRIT award, his friends and family back in North Shields were singing, shouting and standing on tables.

Crowds gathered in the the town to watch the 27-year-old walk away with his second BRIT Award.

Instead of a pub or club, his loved ones gathered in the hub of North East Homeless Centre, a charity close to the heart of the band members.

Fender was shortlisted in three categories but he and his five band mates were voted Best Alternative Rock Act.

As Sam enjoyed the red carpet and bright lights at London’s O2 Arena, he made sure not to forget his fans in the North East.

Sam said: "Thanks to everyone back in Shields and to everyone at the North East Homeless Centre right now who is watching us who we support and love, see you guys when we get back, thank you."

It was a moment Brian Burridge from North East Homeless Centre won't forget.

He told ITV News Tyne Tees: "We're just a little a charity trying to make a difference and Sam gets it."

Brian added: "It's surreal, it's exciting but it sums up him, it sums up North Shields, it sums up where we're from."

Not only did the Shields lad win an award but he also took to the stage to perform his hit Seventeen Going Under to thousands of viewers.

Fender won his first BRIT in 2019, bagging the Critics' Choice Award.