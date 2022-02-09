A man who was rescued from a house fire in Sunderland has died.

The man in his 60s was helped out of the property on Elmwood Street by firefighters and died despite the efforts of paramedics.

The Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has joined forces with Northumbria Police to investigate the incident which they were called to at about 8.40pm on Tuesday, February.

They are also now searching for the man's close family.

Assistant chief fire officer, Lynsey McVay, said: “Any death is a tragedy and our thoughts are very much with the man’s family at this time.

“Our crews were on the scene in a matter of minutes and were able to rescue the man from the house very soon after arriving at the property.

“I want to applaud the crews, and our Fire Control, for their quick actions in attending the incident and for doing everything they could to bring the occupant to safety.

“Our fire investigators will now be supporting Northumbria Police as they carry out enquiries to establish the circumstances around the incident.”

Crews from Farringdon, Marley Park and Washington attended the scene at the residential property and quickly entered the property to extinguish the blaze.

They rescued the man in his 60s from inside and he was immediately attended to by the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS).

However, he died at the scene.

Detective Inspector Ed Hollingsworth, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a tragic incident and enquiries are ongoing to trace the man’s next of kin.

“An investigation has been launched alongside the fire service as to the cause of the blaze and that is very much ongoing. However, at this early stage, it is not believed to be suspicious.”

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact police through their website, or by calling 101, quoting reference NP-20220208-1037.