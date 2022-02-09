Redcar's new seafront cinema is nearly finished, with most of the work expected to be completed by the middle of next month.

Builders say the last fittings are going in, paving is being installed around the exterior of the building and decorators are finishing painting the interior.

The venue could open by the summer, although Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council are still searching for an operator.

It is hoped the cinema will be open this summer. Credit: Redcar and Cleveland Council

Councillor Chris Gallacher, Cabinet Member for Economic Growth, said: “We are delighted to share the most recent, up-to-date images of the progress at The Regent. The building is shaping up beautifully in terms of functionality and aesthetics, and the audio-visual tests were superb.

“As the tendering process continues, we are highly optimistic that all is on track for a summer opening. Part of the tendering process will involve selecting operators who have a fantastic offer and fair pricing – we want The Regent to be a place that anybody can enjoy for the long term."

The indoor area at the new cinema in Redcar. Credit: Redcar and Cleveland Council

The £9.7 million transformation has been funded by the Tees Valley Mayor and Combined Authority.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “It's fantastic to see the progress being made on the Regent Cinema which, when complete, will undoubtedly become a huge draw for those living in Redcar and visitors alike.

"As well as investing in large-scale investments to create good-quality, well-paid jobs for people across Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool, this development shows how our funding directly improves the lives of local people.

"The cinema will have a wider benefit too, getting people into the town and spending money in our brilliant local businesses."