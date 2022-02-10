People are being made aware of the risk of asbestos near to the site of a recycling centre fire which has been extinguished after four days.

Gateshead Council has said the impact to public health was "minimal" but there was a possibility materials containing asbestos were disturbed during the blaze at Shee Recycling, in Birtley.

The Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were first called to the fire at about 11pm on Monday. Four days later, on Thursday, February 10, they confirmed it had finally been extinguished.

Alice Wiseman, Gateshead Council's director of public health, has warned residents nearby to report any debris found on their property as it could be contaminated with asbestos.

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze which was finally extinguished on the fourth day Credit: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

“We are now able to access the site and surrounding area to begin to undertake an assessment as well as bringing in specialists to determine whether there are any ongoing risks," said Ms Wiseman.

“Although the impact to public health is minimal, there is always the possibility that asbestos containing materials have been disturbed during the fire.

"While we don’t expect there to be any risk, we will communicate the outcome of this assessment as soon as it is completed.

“If residents do find any suspect debris from the fire (such as corrugated roofing, drainpipes or sheets) on their property, please do not touch it and call the council on 0191 433 3000."

At its peak there were 60 firefighter tackling the blaze at the Birtley recycling centre Credit: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

The Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service's chief fire officer Chris Lowther praised his staff for their efforts to keep the community safe after leaving the site on Thursday.

“It’s been an incredibly tough four days for our operational crews and staff but I couldn’t be more proud of the way they have stepped up to the challenge," he said.

“It’s not often that incidents like this happen in our region but I hope that this response shows our local communities that we will always be there when they need us.

“This is why we practice and test our skills, because when things like this happen we are quick into action and know what needs doing."