North Shields's man of the moment Sam Fender was greeted by cheering fans as he returned home with his latest Brit award.

The singer-songwriter smashed his newly won award through a piñata and held his arms in triumph outside his beloved local, the Low Lights Tavern.

His much-anticipated arrival home on Wednesday night, February 9, was just 24 hours after scooping his second Brit award - for Best Alternative/ Rock Act - having already won the Critics' Choice Award in 2019.

Sam thanked his fans at the ceremony in London before going on to delight the live audience and viewers at home with his hit Seventeen Going Under.