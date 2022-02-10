A vigil has been held in Guisborough in memory of a two-year-old boy.

Daniel James Hodgson Green died in hospital after being found at a property in Upper Garth Gardens, in the town, on February 2.

On Thursday evening, February 10, flowers and candles were laid at the address and a minute's silence was observed.

Carol Hodgson, 39, of Upper Garth Gardens, has appeared in court charged with Daniel's murder. She is due to stand trial later this year.