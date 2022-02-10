Swim, bike, run! Sunderland to host major triathlons in 2022 and 2023

Sunderland is set to take centre stage in the world of sport as it hosts two major triathlon events over the next two years.

The city's iconic seafront will provide the backdrop for the 2022 British Triathlon Grand Final in August this year while the city has been earmarked to host a World Triathlon Championship Series event in 2023.

This year’s grand final will see the best British domestic athletes go head-to-head in an action-packed weekend of racing on August 20 and 21.

Sunderland will also stage the 2022 Inter Regional Championships on the same weekend.

Jonny Hamp, British Triathlon director of events, said: “The grand final is always one of the highlights of the domestic calendar and we’re delighted to be bringing the racing to the seafront of Sunderland for what promises to be a fantastic weekend of swim, bike, run.

“We know the events will no doubt draw excitement, but this year’s Grand Final along with the planning towards the 2023 World Triathlon Championship Series is part of a much wider plan towards swim, bike, run engagement in Sunderland which we know will be just as exciting and important as the two major events.”

A key part of the British Triathlon performance pathway, the British Triathlon Super Series provides an elite national series of events and athlete development opportunities across the year, culminating in the British Triathlon Grand Final in August 2022.

Then in 2023 the world's best triathletes will descend on the North East again during a leg of the prestigious World Triathlon Championship Series.

A launch took place on Thursday, February 10, on Marine Walk, where part of the event route is planned to go.

It is part of a partnership being actioned by British Triathlon and Sunderland City Council to increase opportunities around swim, bike, run in the city.

The events form part of British Triathlon’s three-year major events strategy, announced in October 2021, to grow the reach and inspire the sustained positive impact of swim, bike, run through the platform of major triathlon events.

The announcement came on the day it was confirmed Sunderland would welcome the Tour of Britain for the first time in 2022.

'Swim, bike, run'

Cllr Graeme Miller, Leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “It’s a huge coup for our city.

“We’re equally thrilled to be planning to host a leg of the prestigious World Triathlon Championship Series next year which will see the world’s best triathletes competing in Sunderland.

“One of the key findings to come out of our recent Let’s Talk events consultation was that residents are keen to see new and different events in the city.

“We hope that this and other major sporting events such as the Tour of Britain which we have lined up this summer will inspire more people to take up swimming, cycling and running as part of our exciting programme of swim, bike, run activities over the next few years.

“Many of us want to be more active and the physical and mental health benefits of physical activity are well documented."