Police are searching for a missing teenager from Sunderland who was reported absent from school in January.

Northumbria Police are appealing to the public for help to find 14-year-old Millie Birley, who has not attended school since the beginning of the year.

The force said that despite repeated attempts to contact her parents, the school failed to get a response.

Northumbria Police were contacted two weeks later and attended the schoolgirl’s family address. But offices were informed by neighbours that the family may have moved from the area a week earlier, without informing their landlord or school authority.

Millie is believed to be travelling around various areas of the country with her parents.

Police are extremely keen to make contact with Millie and her family and said it was imperative that she or her parents report to their nearest police station as soon as possible.

Millie’s family have links to the Scarborough and Hull areas but officers have not ruled out that they may currently be elsewhere.

Anyone with information about the teenager's whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting log 734/250122.