Cleveland Police names Mark Webster as new Chief Constable

Cleveland Police has appointed a new Chief Constable following a lengthy search.

Mark Webster, the current Deputy Chief at Cumbria Police, will become Cleveland Police's seventh Chief Constable in less than a decade when he takes charge in April.

He will take over the role from Richard Lewis, who gave notice to take up the post as the leader of Dyfed-Powys Police in Wales.

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner said Mr Webster was his preferred choice and that had been backed by an appointment panel.

Steve Turner said: "After a thorough search, I'm confident he is the right person to lead the force forward as they continue to improve the service they deliver to Cleveland's communities."

Cleveland Police was placed in special measures in 2019 when it was the first force in England or Wales to be officially rated as failing in all areas.

In February 2021, an official inspection deemed the force to be improving, but the watchdog said it still had work to do.