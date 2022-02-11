Froggy the dog rescued from house fire in County Durham

A little dog was rescued from a house blaze by firefighters in County Durham.

A home in Mendomsley caught fire yesterday (Thursday 9) with small dog, Froggy, and cat trapped inside.

Although the occupants were not home, lucky for Froggy, neighbours were alerted by the smoke alarms and called emergency services.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire and also managed to save Froggy and the cat.The County Durham & Darlington Fire & Rescue Service said: "Yesterday afternoon Consett On Call firefighters attended a house fire in Medomsley."Although the occupant was not home, they thankfully had working smoke alarms which alerted their neighbours to the fire."On arrival Firefighter Scott and Ringer were sent into the property with breathing apparatus and a hose reel to extinguish the fire and they also managed to save Froggy the dog and a cat!"Froggy was then comforted by Station Manager Farrage until the occupant arrived on scene."