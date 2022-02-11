North Tyneside born singer Sting has sold his entire songwriting catalogue to Universal, including his solo work and recorded material from The Police.

The deal is the publishing group's latest high-profile acquisition after it bought Bob Dylan’s entire back catalogue back in December 2020 for a reported $300m.

The Police had hits such as Roxanne and Every Breath You Take, before Sting went on to enjoy solo success with songs like Fields of Gold.

The 70-year-old won 17 Grammys and three Brit Awards in his long career.

Sting was born in Wallsend and taught at St Paul's First School in Cramlington in the 1970's before moving to London and forming The Police. Credit: PA Images

Sting said: "It is absolutely essential to me that my career's body of work have a home where it is valued and respected - not only to connect with long time fans in new ways but also to introduce my songs to new audiences, musicians and generations.”

The move follows the likes of Mick Fleetwood, Neil Young and Blondie singer Debbie Harry who also sold the rights to their music in the past two years.

Sting, whose real name is Gordon Sumner, added: "Throughout my career, I have enjoyed a long and successful relationship with UMG as my label partner, under the watchful guidance of Lucian (Grainge), so it felt natural to unite everything in one trusted home, as I return to the studio, ready for the next chapter.”

Chief Executive of Universal Music Group, Sir Lucian Grainge, said that, after having the “privilege” of working with Sting for over 20 years, he is thrilled that their relationship now includes music publishing.

Mr Grainge said: "Sting is a songwriting genius whose music permeates global culture.

“We are honoured that by choosing UMPG for his music publishing, Sting's entire body of work as a songwriter and recording artist - from The Police to his solo work - will all be within the UMG family.

"It's a responsibility we don't take lightly, as well as a great validation of what we have built for artists at UMG."