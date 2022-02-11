Play video

Video Report by Jennie Henry

He's been shot at by guards and attacked by wolves but nothing will stop John Shackleton's 30 year quest to deliver ambulances and aid to eastern Europe.

However, the intrepid 83 year old North Yorkshire fundraiser says Brexit may cause him his biggest challenge, when he embarks on his latest mission later this year.

Shackleton, from Harrogate, is worried about the tighter border controls when he travels to Georgia, that may delay his journey.

When over there, John buys second hand ambulances in Amsterdam, brings them home and fills them with aid before driving them to where they're needed in Eastern Europe.

He then hitchhikes to the nearest airport to fly home.

He started the charity initially to help Romanian orphans after the fall of the Ceausescu government in the 1980s... it was a trip which will stay with him.

The volunteers who help him fundraise say they're full of admiration for him.