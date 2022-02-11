A French bulldog puppy had to be rescued after it had become trapped in the inner mechanisms of a recliner sofa.

The pup became a cause for concern last week when it went missing and was eventually found inside furniture in the County Durham home.

Fire crews were called to the Sacriston house to free the French Bulldog puppy and arrived in a matter of minutes.

The High Handenhold crew were able to free the little Frenchie, much to the relief of its owners.