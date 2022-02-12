83-year-old fundraiser preparing for latest aid run to Eastern Europe

Play video

A North Yorkshire fundraiser fears Brexit may cause him his biggest challenge yet when he embarks on his latest mission.

John Shackleton, from Harrogate, delivers ambulances and aid to areas in Eastern Europe and the Caucasus where they are desperately needed.

The 83-year-old has been carrying out these journeys for 30 years, during which time he has been shot at by guards and attacked by wolves.

But he is now worried about tighter border controls when he travels to Georgia that may delay his journey.