Alex Neil begins reign as Sunderland manager with 1-1 draw

Alex Neil began his reign as Sunderland manager with a 1-1 draw away at AFC Wimbledon, extending the Black Cats' winless streak to four games.

The former Norwich and Preston boss was appointed on Friday, but his side went 1-0 down 20 minutes in after Luke McCormick slotted home from the penalty spot.

Alex Pritchard equalised with a 25-yard free-kick before goalscorer McCormick was dismissed after a second yellow card late in the game.

Neil oversaw the team’s final pre-match preparations at the Academy of Light on Friday morning before traveling down to South West London.

The team had been on the hunt for a new head coach after Lee Johnson was sacked last week, and various names had been floated including former manager Roy Keane.

Neil was most recently the manager of Preston North End, leaving the club by 'mutual consent' in March last year.