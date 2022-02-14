Keir Starmer has spent the day in Sunderland today as part of a tour around the North.

The aim of the tour is to introduce his 'contract to the people' - which he says will tell people what a Labour government would do for the British public.

The leader of the opposition spent time with Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness at the Beacon of Light, looking at projects for young people who are at risk of getting involved in crime.

The Youth Violence Commission Report shows serious youth violence has more than doubled in the North East, from 2013/14 to 2018/19.

Our Political Correspondent Tom Sheldrick challenged the leader of the opposition on his party's track record in dealing with this issue themselves.

Starmer responded, "It is the government that bears the responsibility for the rise in (youth) crime as it is the government that took the numbers out of police officers."

Commenting on the rise in figures he continued "This is a result of the cuts we've had to the criminal justice system for many years."

Northumbria PCC Kim McGuinness also spoke about the rise in youth violence, saying: "We had nearly two years of a pandemic and during that time, crime dropped. As we now come out of that pandemic, we're seeing crime go back to normal levels.

"So actually, a 3% rise means we're actually in a far better place than we were pre-pandemic, and we've been investing in these schemes throughout those two years. We know it's been very difficult for young people with missed opportunities, they've not had the chance to spend time with friends, education has been difficult, so opportunities like this for them to come to places that they feel safe and comfortable...really is something special."

Government funding for Northumbria Police is going up by around £20m for the forthcoming year. It's funding that's being welcomed by Kim McGuiness - but she says it could still go further:"We’re still nowhere near where we were pre-pandemic, and actually, it’s not just about funding of police services, this is about funding of all of the things that go into preventing offending. Youth services here, we’ve seen reduced by about 70% and that makes it big difference, it makes a big difference to crime levels. So I welcome any investment into our region, but government are talking about levelling up and if they want to do that, they need to invest in our young people."

A Home Office spokesman said the Government was "committed to reducing serious violence" and said that knife crime fell by 10% in the year ending September 2021, but added: "We must do more to prevent more young lives being lost".

