The Met Office have issued an amber weather warning, as gusts of up to 80mph are set to hit the region this Wednesday with the arrival of Storm Dudley.

The warnings are in place for Scotland and Northern England between 6pm on Wednesday (February 16) until 9am on Thursday (February 17), as Storm Dudley sweeps in.

Forecasters have warned high winds and rain could cause power cuts, while disruption to road, rail, air and ferry transport is likely.

There is still some uncertainty in the timing and location of the strongest winds but there is the potential for inland wind gusts of 60-70 mph in places.

The Met Office warns that "injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties."

Winds are expected to ease, initially across western areas, through Thursday (February 17) afternoon and evening.

More strong winds of up to 60-70 mph - with a yellow weather warning - are expected across the UK on Friday (February 18) as Storm Eunice takes over from Dudley.

It is not yet clear where within the warning area the strongest winds will be but coastal winds are likely to be the strongest with gusts of between 60mph and 70mph.

In addition to the wind, there is the potential for a period of snow and perhaps blizzard conditions, most likely over Northern England and parts of Scotland.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said that "this whole week is going to see quite a disturbed weather pattern developing across the UK".

"There could be some quite widespread travel disruption in parts of the UK through this week," he added.

"All parts of the UK will see some very strong winds at times.

"It’s Scotland and the North’s turn on Wednesday and into Thursday, and then it’s probably going to be the southern parts of England and Wales that will see the very strongest winds on Friday."

The latest weather warnings come three weeks after Storm Malik (January 29) and Storm Corrie (January 30) - with winds of up to 93 mph - which brought trees and powerlines down, resulting in thousands of properties being left without power.

Many are still recovering from Storm Arwen last year, which brought extensive damage and disruption to the North East, and led to three people losing their lives after being hit by fallen trees.