A Teesside care home threw an extra special Valentine's party for one of its residents on Monday.

84-year-old Evelyn Robinson lives in Astune Rise Care Home, and her 90-year-old husband Colin visits her every single day.

Their devotion to each other prompted staff to make Valentine’s Day extra special, particularly given all the restrictions they have been living under over the last two years.

The care home decided to host a Valentine's party, which included an afternoon tea, and a local singer who performed ‘their song’ Till, originally sung by Shirley Bassey.

Caroline Bowstead from Astune Rise Care Home says: "Evelyn and Colin have the most wonderful love story, they're what we aspire our marriages to be.

"Everybody needs a Colin in their life. Once the singer arrived and was able to perform 'their' song, everything just escalated from there and we started to organise the whole thing with the help of the local community, decorators and schools."

The couple did not know any of the events were planned, and Colin shed a tear as he and his beloved wife listened to their all-time favourite song.

ITV Tyne Tees spoke to Colin and Evelyn after they were given their surprise, the 90-year-old says "I never expected any of this. I thought I was coming for lunch!"

"We mean everything to each other. We've done everything together, we've never been apart. It's very important to me to see her every day."

The couple will celebrate 66 years of wedded bliss in March.