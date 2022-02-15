Explosion in Sunderland blows roof off house

An explosion in Sunderland has taken the entire roof of a house, as well as most of the top floor walls.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) spokesperson said: “We can confirm crews are in attendance at an address on Whickham Street, Sunderland, after reports of a gas explosion at a property. Four appliances are currently at the scene along with our Aerial Ladder Platform (ALP) vehicle.

"Residents in the area are advised to follow the direction of firefighters and police who are currently at the scene.”

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 3.45pm today we received a report of a suspected gas explosion at an address on Whickham Street, Sunderland.

“Emergency services are at the scene.”

Aerial pictures taken at the scene on Tuesday afternoon showed the property's roof destroyed, as emergency crews surrounded the building.

More information to follow.