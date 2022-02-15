Loftus Leisure Centre evacuated due to 'ongoing incident'

Six people have been taken to hospital, and Loftus Leisure Centre in East Cleveland has been evacuated following an 'ongoing incident'.

North East Ambulance Service said "We treated 10 patients with breathing difficulties and we transferred six of them to James Cook and North Tees hospitals.

"We had three paramedic ambulances, three hazardous area response team crews and two officers"

Officers wearing full chemical suits have been pictured entering the building, and a police cordon is in place.

Cleveland Fire service is asking people to avoid the area.

The centre says it's closed tonight due to 'unforeseen circumstances'.

More information to follow.