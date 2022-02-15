Our drive along the Tyneside coastline could be about to change as part of measures to protect it from erosion.

Part of the busy A183 will be repositioned, to shift it back from the clifftops. A study in 2019 highlighted that parts of the route in South Shields would be compromised in the future, because of ongoing erosion of the cliff face, including the formation of caves.

The plans will see a section of the highway between the Lime Kilns and the caravan site, near Marsden Grotto, repositioned. This will move the road away from the clifftop at the tightest point, while the existing road will be returned to grassland.

The plans, which have been approved by the council, hope to future-proof the coastal route for an extra 50 years, allowing time to find a longer-term solution.

Cllr Jim Foreman, Lead Member for Housing and Transport, said: "The A183 is a popular route with both residents and visitors as it showcases our stunning coastline, but its future is currently at risk due to coastal erosion and the formation of caves.

"I'm pleased that these plans have got the go ahead, as they will protect the route for decades to come, whilst being sympathetic to the area's natural and historical features, in line with our key priority of investing in the natural environment.

"Detailed designs are being finalised and we will now be seeking a contractor with a view to starting on site later this year."

The coastal path has already been moved back to a safe location away from the cliff edge in conjunction with the landowner, the National Trust.