The Lionesses preparations have been underway with training today on the pitches at Rockliffe Hall Hotel ahead of their Arnold Clark Cup clash with Canada on Thursday (February 17).

The new international tournament sees the Lionesses face Canada at the Riverside Stadium on Thursday (February 17) as part of preparations for this summer's 2022 Euros, which will be held in England.

The Riverside Stadium will also see Germany take on Spain ahead of England's two further matches at Norwich City's Carrow Road and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Molineux.

This Thursday's fixture (February 17) will be the second time the Riverside Stadium hosts the Lionesses since a sold-out crowd watched them face Brazil in October 2019.

Canada's manager Bev Priestman, who was born in Consett, was former the Lionesses' boss Phil Neville’s assistant during the squad's last game at the Riverside.

Two of our region's England footballers - Stockton-born Jordan Nobbs and Whitby's Beth Mead - will be taking part in Thursday's game against Canada.

Other regional success stories in Sarina Wieman's Squad include Northumberland-born Lucy Bronze and Harrogate-born Rachel Daly.

Former Sunderland AFC players Jill Scott and Demi Stokes will also feature in the England Women's side for the round robin competition.

The match kicks off at 7.30pm tonight (Thursday 17 February) at the Riverside Stadium.

The game will be shown live on ITV 4and can be streamed online via the ITV Hub.