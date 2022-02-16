The organisation which is responsible for much of England's woodland says it expects many more trees to fall during storms Dudley and Eunice. Severe winds during Storm Arwen last November, and Storm Malik in January, tore down hundreds of thousands of trees across the North East.

However, the storms also mean that trees still standing are at a bigger risk of falling than usual, according to Matt Poulton from Forestry England.

“A lot of the trees that have come down already are quite big shelter trees,” he said. ”They protected the rest of the crop, the thin and spindly trees that had never really had much wind on them. Now these bigger trees have come down, but these smaller trees have been sort of shown to the wind and are at more of a risk of coming down.

He added that the earlier storms had left many of the trees weak. “The roots have been shaken about, so we're expecting quite a lot of trees to come down. We've got some winds coming up which will cause a lot of damage, a lot more than it would have done if I'd been isolated.

Many more trees expected to fall during Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice, say Forestry England Credit: Forestry England

Gusts of up to 90mph are set to hit the region this Wednesday with the arrival of Storm Dudley.

The warnings are in place for Scotland and Northern England between 6pm on Wednesday (February 16) until 9am on Thursday (February 17).

Forecasters have warned high winds and rain could cause power cuts, while disruption to road, rail, air and ferry transport is likely.

Councils and emergency services have now begun to prepare, with teams on standby to attend any incidents, or provide support for vulnerable households.The Met Office warns that "injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties."