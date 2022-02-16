A Newcastle bar is appealing for the safe return of Herbert, a stuffed brown bear, after he was stolen by customers on Saturday night (12 February).

Colonel Porter's Emporium, in Dean Street, say that Herbert - named in honour of Colonel James Herbert Porter, who created Newcastle Brown Ale - is one of the bar's most popular "exhibits".

Bar staff described the bear as "a stalwart at the pub since it opened its doors and a great talking point".

Now, CCTV footage from Colonel Porter's has emerged showing two men carrying Herbert towards the Quayside.

The bar has offered the pair the chance to return the taxidermy bear "with no questions asked," and without police involvement.Colonel Porter's adds: "Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the bear can contact Col Porter’s on 0191 261 7600 or can return it to the bar, with no questions asked."