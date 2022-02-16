Sunderland will host the Tour Series, Britain’s leading domestic cycle race series, for a second time when it returns to the city this summer.

This year's race, on Tuesday, 10 May, will see Britain’s best male and female cyclists compete against each other in the 13th edition of the race, on a circuit centered around the historic Mowbray Park.

Last year, when the Tour Series visited Sunderland for the first time, a crowd of 5,000 spectators resulted in the Tour Series generating £70,000 for the local economy.

It follows last week's announcement that Sunderland will host the finish of stage three of Tour of Britain, on Tuesday, 6 September, when the prestigious race visits the city for the first time this year.

Councillor Graeme Miller, Leader of Sunderland City Council, said he hoped the event would not only be celebrated on the day, but would leave a legacy.

“This is one of a number of major sporting events to look forward to in our city this year, coming hot on the heels of last week’s announcements about the Super Series Grand Final Triathlon and the Tour of Britain coming to Sunderland for the first time," he added.

“As well as being the perfect opportunity to showcase our city to a wider audience, we’re also hoping it will inspire more people to take up cycling as part of our swim, bike, run programme over the next few years.”

Mick Bennett, Tour Series Race Director, said: “Sunderland gave the Tour Series an unforgettable welcome in 2021, as the city generated a carnival-like atmosphere throughout the whole day of community activities and thrilling cycle racing.

"We cannot wait to return there this year – especially as the Tour Series will be a great appetiser for the Tour of Britain stage finish in the city later on in 2022!”

ITV4 will broadcast highlights of the event.