A number of rail services have been cancelled or delayed due to problems with the overhead lines between Berwick and Edinburgh.

It is affecting trains both coming into and departing from Newcastle.

There are already strong winds in the region, ahead of an amber weather warning from 4pm as Storm Dudley hits the region.

Network Rail are inspecting the overhead wires and will know more as soon as possible.

Passengers are advised to check before they travel.

Affected routes