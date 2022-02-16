Play video

Rachael Maskell, Labour MP for the City of York, has again joined calls for Prince Andrew to renounce his 'Duke of York' title, after settling his sexual assault claim with Virginia Giuffre.

The sum has not been disclosed, but is widely reported to be a multimillion-pound figure.

Andrew, who last month was stripped of his honorary military roles and gave up his HRH style, has been urged to show “respect” by now losing his dukedom.

Ms Giuffre had claimed the abuse took place while she was travelling with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted financier and Andrew's former friend.

Although the parties have settled the case, the agreement is not an admission of guilt from the duke, he has always strenuously denied the allegations against him and previously attempted to get the lawsuit dropped.

She said: “To demonstrate his seriousness in this endeavour, and his respect for those affected by abuse and the people of our city, I would ask that his first act of contrition is to confirm his support for the withdrawal of his ducal title.”