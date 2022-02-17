A baby has died after being flown to hospital by an air ambulance.Emergency services were called to a home in Chilton, County Durham, at around 2pm yesterday (February 16).The infant was airlifted by paramedics to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle upon Tyne but died not long after arrival.Police confirmed an investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the death, which is being treated as unexplained.It has not been revealed how old the baby was.

A spokeswoman for Durham Constabulary said: “Police were called to an address in Chilton shortly before 2.30pm, on Wednesday, February 16.

“Paramedics also attended, and a baby was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle.

“Sadly, the baby died shortly after arrival.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.”