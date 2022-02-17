A masseur who sexually assaulted five women during appointments has been jailed.

Steven Goss pleaded guilty to seven counts of sexual assault at Durham Crown Court last week.

The court heard how the 54-year-old would ask the clients to strip naked before he commenced their massage at his business Your Relaxing Times, in Burnopfield.

Some refused the request and kept their underwear on but other victims had their private parts covered by a towel only and were left shocked when Goss would brush his hand over their intimate areas.

The offences, involving five victims, occurred between 2014 and 2017.

The women came forward after Goss was sentenced for identical offences involving four victims in 2020 for which he received a 21-month prison sentence.

Goss, of Mount Pleasant, Stanley, was sentenced to four years in prison for the latest offences.

He was also made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be a registered sex offender, both for life.

All of his victims were also granted lifetime restraining orders against him.

Investigating officer DC Graeme Whitfield, of West Durham CID, said: “Goss is a serious sexual offender who abused his position to exploit paying customers, whilst they were at their most vulnerable.

"In some cases, he terrorised his victims, locking them in the room and making threats that they would not be believed.

“As a result of the coverage of the initial conviction further victims contacted Police and made disclosures around Goss’s offending which took a lot of bravery.

“Goss’s guilty plea and subsequent conviction is testament to the victims’ collective fortitude and quality of evidence that they provided and I hope now justice has been done that it will help them move on with their lives.”